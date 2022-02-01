Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $16.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $730.48 million, a PE ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $420,207.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $43,999.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 103,163.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

