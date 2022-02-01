Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 900 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $1,194,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,322,000 after buying an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 101,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.13.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $151.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $254.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.43.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.