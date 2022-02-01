Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RH were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $110,173,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,746,000 after buying an additional 35,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $402.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $514.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.33. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

