Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 239.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

BXMT opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

