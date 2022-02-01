Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $465,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 73.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

