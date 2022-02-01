Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 200 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kemper were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,939.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.91. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.90%.

In other Kemper news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.71 per share, for a total transaction of $28,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

