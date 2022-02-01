Mizuho Lowers Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $140.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $220.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avalara from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avalara from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.67.

AVLR opened at $109.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of -93.69 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.95 and a 200-day moving average of $156.05. Avalara has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $754,176.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,302 shares of company stock worth $7,236,157 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 83,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Avalara by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,788,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

