MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Insider Buys £15,375 in Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £15,375 ($20,670.88).

Matthew Donald Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Matthew Donald Hudson purchased 26,041 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £10,155.99 ($13,654.19).

On Wednesday, December 1st, Matthew Donald Hudson acquired 42,553 shares of MJ Hudson Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £19,999.91 ($26,888.83).

MJ Hudson Group stock opened at GBX 41.50 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of £71.65 million and a PE ratio of -12.97. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 35.02 ($0.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 59 ($0.79).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a GBX 0.13 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.27%.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

