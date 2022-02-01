Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock Position Cut by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188,711 shares during the period. Moderna accounts for 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $769,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at $937,781,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 71.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 30,664.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded up $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.97. 104,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,237. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $5,140,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,000 shares of company stock worth $96,510,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.