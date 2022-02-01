ModiHost Market Capitalization Tops $59,327.90 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 31st. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for $0.0476 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $59,327.90 and $11,088.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ModiHost Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

