Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given New $75.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.44.

MDLZ opened at $67.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

