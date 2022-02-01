Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Short Interest Update

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MONDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Investec raised Mondi to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Mondi stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. 33,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,491. Mondi has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

