Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,889,000 after buying an additional 500,951 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $99.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.