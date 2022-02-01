Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.71.

ABBV stock opened at $136.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.86 and a 12-month high of $138.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,520 shares of company stock worth $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

