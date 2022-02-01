Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 548.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,733 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,947,000 after purchasing an additional 661,945 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,082,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,026,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,865 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,578,000 after purchasing an additional 292,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,549 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $596,498,000 after purchasing an additional 209,627 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRFT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

PRFT stock opened at $104.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.22.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

