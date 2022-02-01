Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 44.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 17.0% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Stifel Financial by 998.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SF opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $51.37 and a 1 year high of $78.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.43.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.