MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $853,172.48 and $623.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00123758 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 245,248,718 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.