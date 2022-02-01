MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $405.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $465.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 0.65. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.13.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total value of $812,062.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total value of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,506 shares of company stock worth $54,323,150 in the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

