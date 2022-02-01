Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $552.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $552.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.31, for a total transaction of $1,110,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $247,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $17,884,422. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $402.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.87. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.51 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $484.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.