Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

MNRO opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $72.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Monro will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Monro by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Monro by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

