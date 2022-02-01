Morgan Stanley Increases American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $218.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.50.

AXP stock traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.90. 15,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,475,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 1 year low of $117.00 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 111.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

