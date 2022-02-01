Morgan Stanley Trims argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Target Price to $274.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $339.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

ARGX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.26.

NASDAQ:ARGX traded up $2.38 on Tuesday, hitting $271.64. The stock had a trading volume of 921 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,863. The stock has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $302.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $308.21. argenx has a 1-year low of $248.21 and a 1-year high of $382.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

