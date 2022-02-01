Morpheus Labs Achieves Market Cap of $7.81 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.81 million and approximately $123,735.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00113441 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.