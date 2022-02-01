Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets products and services that are used in the transmission and distribution of safe, clean drinking water and in water treatment facilities. Their broad product portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe fittings, water meters and ductile iron pipe, which are used by municipalities, as well as the residential and non-residential construction industries. “

MWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lowered Mueller Water Products from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE MWA opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.37. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 51.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

