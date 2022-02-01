MurAll (PAINT) Trading 19.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. MurAll has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $48,833.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MurAll coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00045221 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00114446 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,290,646,896 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

