Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Update

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the December 31st total of 55,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MRAAY traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 386,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Murata Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, production and sale of electronic devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers multilayer ceramic capacitors, SAW (Surface Acoustic Wave) filters, ceramic resonators, piezoelectric sensors, ceramic filters, piezoelectric buzzers, short-range wireless communication modules, Bluetooth modules and others.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.