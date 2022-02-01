MV Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.8% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $310.98 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $224.26 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $323.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

