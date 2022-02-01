Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NBIO traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.05. 9,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,746. Nascent Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

