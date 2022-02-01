National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Short Interest Down 25.3% in January

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the December 31st total of 4,364,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 217.4 days.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.50 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTIOF traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.13. 4,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.47. National Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. This represents a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

