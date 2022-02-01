National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NATI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other news, Director Michael E. Mcgrath acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATI opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 163.64%.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

