National Research (NRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 48.54%.

National Research stock opened at $41.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.71. National Research has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,503,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 249,652 shares of company stock worth $10,995,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in National Research by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in National Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Research by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in National Research by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of National Research by 7.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

