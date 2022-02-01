NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (LON:NWG) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NWG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.36) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.90) to GBX 300 ($4.03) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 293.75 ($3.95).

NWG stock opened at GBX 242.40 ($3.26) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.60. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of GBX 146.80 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.42). The company has a market capitalization of £27.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88.

In other news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.89), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($169,785.83).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

