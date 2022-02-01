Nebulas (NAS) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. Nebulas has a market cap of $14.61 million and $4.53 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.23 or 0.00287403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043943 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a PoD (Proof of Devotion) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 76,521,897 coins and its circulating supply is 61,010,095 coins. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge. Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts: 1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes; 2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees. “

Buying and Selling Nebulas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

