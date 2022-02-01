Needham & Company LLC Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $600.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $590.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.29.

NYSE FICO opened at $494.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $418.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.08. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

