Netcall (LON:NET) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Netcall (LON:NET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on shares of Netcall in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Netcall alerts:

NET opened at GBX 72.25 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Netcall has a 1-year low of GBX 58 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 89 ($1.20). The company has a market capitalization of £108.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Netcall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netcall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.