Neutral Dollar (nUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:nUSD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 1st. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004250 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00044082 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00116630 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar (nUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. Neutral Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com . Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Havven is a blockchain-based project that developed a P2P payment ecosystem and a stable price token. Havven project aims to solve the bitcoin issue of high price volatility through the issuance of tokens against a shared collateral pool making use of three systems. The Static Foundation Issuance is the issuance of nominees against the value of Havvens up to a static ratio. The second system, Dynamic Market Issuance is the issuance of nUSD that has a controller or decentralised exchange to safeguard that the new liquidity is placed straight into the market at 1$ per nomin. Finally the third system, Multi-Currency is the foundation plans to allow the issuance of different types of nomins.Havven uses a dual-token mechanism to provide stability: HAV, the collateral token, and nUSD, the stablecoin. The value of nUSD is kept stable by HAV holders, who are incentivised through transaction fees to provide confidence that each nUSD token is fully backed by HAV tokens locked in a smart contract.Here are the new names for the various aspects of our system: Havven payment network → Synthetix NetworkHAV (havven token) → SNX (Synthetix Network Token)nomins → SynthsnUSD, nEUR, etc. → sUSD, sEUR, etc.”

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.