NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 8,297 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,297 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $43.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

