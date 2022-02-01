NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 996.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $324.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.57. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.90.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

