NewEdge Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,413,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,983,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,649,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 409.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 210,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $105.93 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $110.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.74.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

