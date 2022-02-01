NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 4,622 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

BND stock opened at $83.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

