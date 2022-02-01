NewEdge Wealth LLC Takes Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,912 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 3,969.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. Cowen upgraded shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

