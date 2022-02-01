Newton Coin Project (NCP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Newton Coin Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Newton Coin Project has a total market capitalization of $3,717.22 and approximately $2.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Newton Coin Project alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Newton Coin Project

Newton Coin Project (CRYPTO:NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. Newton Coin Project’s official website is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Coin Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton Coin Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.