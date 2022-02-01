NewYorkCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,119.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $1,119.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.81 or 0.00284355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009726 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

