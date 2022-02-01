Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities analysts expect Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report sales of $1.23 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.80. 7,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $113.87 and a 1-year high of $171.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.46%.

In related news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $224,999.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 506,757 shares of company stock worth $86,346,889. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

