NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO Purchases $4,998,026.66 in Stock

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) CEO James L. Robo bought 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $78.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.