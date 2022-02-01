Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,462.0 days.
Shares of NPEGF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
