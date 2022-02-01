Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,200 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,462.0 days.

Shares of NPEGF stock traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.05. The stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 309. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.61. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $25.85.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery. It offers glass for flat panel displays, optical devices, electronic devices, solar cells, building materials, lighting, pharmaceutical, and medical applications; glass fiber; heat-resistant glasses; and thin film coatings.

