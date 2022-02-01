Noble Financial Initiates Coverage on RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Analysts at Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.12% from the company’s previous close.

RICK has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut RCI Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.99. RCI Hospitality has a 52 week low of $37.91 and a 52 week high of $94.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.67.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.43 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

