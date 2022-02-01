Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NMR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.55. 1,111,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,356. Nomura has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.