Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.
NMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 8,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $50,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nomura in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.
Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Nomura had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Nomura Company Profile
Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.
