Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella Acquires 1,000 Shares

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) EVP David Fasanella purchased 1,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $15,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.77. 8,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,997. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $782.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 9.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $2,529,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

