NovaGold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (TSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for NovaGold Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NG opened at C$8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 62.14, a quick ratio of 61.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.10. NovaGold Resources has a 1-year low of C$7.62 and a 1-year high of C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -59.43.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$280,511.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,584.71. Also, Senior Officer Richard Williams sold 18,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$190,226.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,503,450.61. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,072 shares of company stock worth $3,297,795.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.